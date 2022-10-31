Drivers include Eurozone inflation data, Fed, BOE and RBA rates hikes later in the week, while Russia’s withdrawal from a Ukrainian grain transit pact sent wheat and corn prices higher
After a declaration, crypto assets are considered to be financial products and will be regulated
The power plant will be converted into a renewable generation site powered by 150MW of solar and 70MW of wind power, and 150MW of storage batteries
Trade unions representing public servants will hold mass picket protests across the country on Monday as they push for big wage hikes.
CS Venkatakrishnan says the global investment banking operation is critical to lender’s success
The large improvement in September comes after a significant decrease in July and August
Roger Baxter wants to take a break from industry he has worked in for more than three decades
Most serious situation in decades, says Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere
Man United manager lays on the praise for his ‘magnificent’ goalkeeper
After resisting the trend to sports SUVs, the British firm has a new boss who's on board with the idea
Infrastructure is critical for the success of all business, and in particular small businesses. This seems obvious, so why is infrastructure allowed to deteriorate?
Looking after what we’ve got is usually a good deal cheaper than replacing it. A 2021 World Bank report estimated that poor maintenance and mismanagement of infrastructure cost households and firms in low- and middle-income countries at least $390bn a year...
JONATHAN COOK: Maintaining infrastructure should be higher on the agenda
One of the reasons for letting things deteriorate is that maintenance budget allocations can be cut or siphoned off without anyone noticing
Infrastructure is critical for the success of all business, and in particular small businesses. This seems obvious, so why is infrastructure allowed to deteriorate?
Looking after what we've got is usually a good deal cheaper than replacing it. A 2021 World Bank report estimated that poor maintenance and mismanagement of infrastructure cost households and firms in low- and middle-income countries at least $390bn a year...
