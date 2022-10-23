There is still huge uncertainty over the economy, inflation and where interest rates will end up, and none of that is conducive to a strong sustainable stock market recovery
After the sharp sell-off across global equities so far this year, almost all of the world’s equity markets are cheap, trading below their average 10-year price-earnings (PE) valuation measures. However, a global recession is looming for 2023. Is now a good time to buy equities to take advantage of attractive valuations, or is it best to wait to see?
It’s true that global equities are cheap at face value: for example, the MSCI all country world index was trading on a forward PE multiple of about 14 times at end-September compared with its 10-year average of about 17 times, and the MSCI emerging markets index was on a 10 times PE versus its 13 times 10-year average. Most of the equity markets of the largest developed countries such as the US, UK, Europe and Japan are all valued well below their longer-term averages. ..
FABIANA FEDELI: Is it time to buy global equities?
Though consensus corporate earnings forecasts are being revised downward, they are probably not low enough to provide a buffer against a recession
