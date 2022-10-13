×

Features / Cover Story

Dirty money: the future of coal in SA

The coal party is red hot, despite a banking sector that left coal miners for dead. Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was the unforeseen joker in the pack, leaving Europe scrambling for energy. But the bad news for coal investors, who have made a mint this year, is that the party is destined to end sooner rather than later

13 October 2022 - 05:00 Jaco Visser and David McKay

With equities and bonds across the world in flux, one investment has stood out as the unlikely success story of 2022: dirty coal. 

The cognitive dissonance couldn’t be more stark. Even as global climate commitments require countries to switch from coal to greener energy, the world is now having to burn coal at near-record levels to keep the lights on...

