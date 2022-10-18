Bullion is expected to hit $1,600 by the end of 2022 due to elevated US inflation and the Fed’s aggressive monetary policy
To reverse its economic decline SA needs leaders with a sense of public service who empathise with people from all walks of life
The trade union, whose members are still on strike, says it believes the SOE will ‘take advantage’ of the Untu wage deal
Mletheni Ndlovu, Thokozani Sokhela and Mhawukeleni Sokhela are out on bail after being charged with firearms offences
Food, clothing and liquor reports strong profit, but off a low base, and the market isn’t impressed with high operating costs, rising debt and sluggish revenue growth
Top financial firms respond to questions by British legislators tasked with meeting net-zero obligations
Finance to high-risk agriculture, forestry and land-use companies is up over 60% from 2020 to 2021
London authorities have asked the public to avoid the area near Downing Street
Team suffered a 55-run thrashing by Namibia in first T20 World Cup match
Sole surviving example in SA has undergone a bumper-to-bumper rebuild
“Thirty-plus years of service. Combat medals. Citations. Distinguished.” The Rear Admiral was dressing down the captain. “Yet you can’t get a promotion, you won’t retire, and despite your best efforts, you refuse to die.”
I bet that most readers have by now seen this year’s blockbuster movie Top Gun: Maverick. Ed Harris’s character — in what is perhaps the most notable scene of the movie — is scolding Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchel, played by Tom Cruise...
State of the Smart
JOHAN STEYN: Experience cannot be automated
What will be the place of humans in a future where almost all tasks will be automated by technological platforms?
