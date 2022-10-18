Bullion is expected to hit $1,600 by the end of 2022 due to elevated US inflation and the Fed’s aggressive monetary policy
Over the last six weeks I have travelled the length and breadth of the country speaking to farmers, financiers, government officials, academics and business representatives about SA’s growing climate vulnerability and financial levers that unlock investment in environmental resilience measures.
It has been just the kind of trip to buoy one’s spirits in the face of increasingly bleak climate impact projections. How unpleasant then to arrive home last week just in time for the release of the World Wildlife Fund’s (WWF’s) latest “Living Planet Report”...
GRAY MAGUIRE: Pledges fail to halt plunging wildlife populations, report shows
SA is among the regions with the highest global biodiversity impact probabilities resulting from climate change
