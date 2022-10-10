Analysts say the stronger data reinforces bets on the Fed sticking to its hawkish line and hiking by a further 75 basis points at the next FOMC meeting
With the ousting of DA mayor Mpho Phalatse the city has been plunged into even more instability
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana might indicate way forward with further social support later this month
Questions arise over president’s plan to implement Zondo recommendations as the mid-October deadline draws ever nearer
Tech companies are working on vastly improving the cognitive intelligence of chatbots
Local mining and manufacturing data will provide clues to third-quarter GDP
Notwithstanding inflationary cost pressures, Sappi is expecting another strong performance in the fourth quarter
Douglas Diamond, Philip Dybvig and the one-time central banker will share the $885,000 award for their research into banking and financial crises
Two Justin Snaith-trained horses provide a dilemma for top rider
This in addition to a recent IPO valuation as Europe's most valuable brand
Something odd was happening with global markets long before the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine. A graph of world trade (using data from the World Bank and Oxford’s Our World In Data) abruptly levels out from 2009, after climbing inexorably from 1950.
In the 1950s and ’60s international goods markets expanded 8% a year in real terms, and 4% annually from 1970 to 2010. However, from 2010 to 2019 they shrank 3% a year on average. Whatever the ultimate outcome of this restructuring — and the past few years have taught caution about predictions — it is important to reflect on the implications for the SA economy...
NEVA MAKGETLA: SA and the structural shifts in globalisation
