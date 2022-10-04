Group of producers is expected to cut output by more than 1-million barrels a day at a meeting scheduled for Wednesday
Like Kwasi Kwarteng they like to avoid scrutiny and many do not want to be intellectually eclipsed
Consulting firm will no longer provide project management services to business lobby group after former executive and employee charged with tender fraud at Transnet
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to be the ANC's candidate to replace Makhura
Industry survey shows fintech and edtech accounted for a quarter of private equity financing of start-ups and early stage companies in 2021
Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa says government dithering on local future of electric vehicles, as well as technical brain-drain, a threat to motor industry
The union offers a possible model for workers wanting to push back against large companies that take most of the profits
Growing number of people fall victim to shoddy installations and fraudsters
First black man to win the marathon in 1989 is remembered for his humility
Verstappen opened the campaign with two retirements from the first three rounds — the only two times he has failed to finish this season
The recent economic policy debacle in Britain is a reminder of what happens when a politician removes a head of a department for political reasons and also sidesteps due process. SA has suffered from both in the recent past.
On his first day as chancellor of the exchequer (finance minister), Kwasi Kwarteng sacked Sir Tom Scholar, head of the treasury. Kwarteng’s move came after Prime Minister Liz Truss denounced treasury “orthodoxy” during her campaign for the premiership. A few days later, Kwarteng announced a package of measures to boost the economy, including support for energy bills and abolishing a 45% tax on annual income of more than £150,000...
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Politicians remove senior officials to make 1 + 1 = 3
