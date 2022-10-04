×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Politicians remove senior officials to make 1 + 1 = 3

Like Kwasi Kwarteng they like to avoid scrutiny and many do not want to be intellectually eclipsed

BL Premium
04 October 2022 - 14:44 Jabulani Sikhakhane

The recent economic policy debacle in Britain is a reminder of what happens when a politician removes a head of a department for political reasons and also sidesteps due process. SA has suffered from both in the recent past.

On his first day as chancellor of the exchequer (finance minister), Kwasi Kwarteng sacked Sir Tom Scholar, head of the treasury. Kwarteng’s move came after Prime Minister Liz Truss denounced treasury “orthodoxy” during her campaign for the premiership. A few days later, Kwarteng announced a package of measures to boost the economy, including support for energy bills and abolishing a 45% tax on annual income of more than £150,000...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.