UK tax U-turn lifts Asian markets

Group of producers is expected to cut output by more than 1-million barrels a day at a meeting scheduled for Wednesday
The Growth Plan delivered higher inflation and borrowing costs, an outraged polity and anything but growth
KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the owners of a vacant student residence had a ‘sudden change of mind’, thus the move to the hotel
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to be the ANC's candidate to replace Makhura
The purchases were funded in large part by the sale of its three properties
The Bank said in its latest 6-monthly monetary policy review that for SA, sharp hikes in food or energy prices lift total inflation expectations and elicit higher wage demands
The union offers a possible model for workers wanting to push back against large companies that take most of the profits
Unfathomable that her daughters should grow up with fewer rights than she had, says former Meta boss
First black man to win the marathon in 1989 is remembered for his humility
Verstappen opened the campaign with two retirements from the first three rounds — the only two times he has failed to finish this season
Sydney — Asian stocks bounced on Tuesday after Britain scrapped bits of a controversial tax cut plan, tentatively improving global market sentiment and rallying bonds and the pound.
In trade thinned by holidays in China and Hong Kong, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1%, led by a 2.5% gain in Australia.
Japan’s Nikkei rose 2.6%. Sterling drifted up to an almost two-week high of $1.1343, making for a bounce now of almost 10% from a record low hit last week after plans for unfunded tax cuts unleashed chaos on British assets.
“The about-face ... will not have a huge impact on the overall UK fiscal situation in our view,” said NatWest Markets head of economics and markets strategy John Briggs.
"[But] investors took it as a signal that the UK government could and is at least partially willing to walk back from its intentions that so disrupted markets over the past week.”
Investors also took heart from stability at the long end of the gilt market, even though emergency purchases from the Bank of England were only relatively modest.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.6%, after a 2.6% bounce for the index overnight.
British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng released a statement reversing planned tax cuts for top earners. It makes up only £2bn out of a planned £45bn of unfunded tax cuts that had sent the gilt market into a tailspin last week.
South Korea’s Kospi bounced 2.3%, lifting away from last week’s two-year low, despite North Korea firing a missile over Japan for the first time in five years.
Ahead on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia meets to set interest rates with markets leaning towards expecting a 50 basis point (bp) hike.
Sterling bounce
The recovery for sterling has settled some nerves in the currency market, though the persistent strength of the dollar still holds a lot of major currencies near milestone lows and has authorities throughout Asia on edge.
Japan’s yen, for example hit ¥145 to the dollar on Monday — a level that prompted official intervention last week — and was last at ¥144.71. The euro was at $0.9823, about three cents stronger than last week’s 20-year trough.
Chinese authorities have rolled out manoeuvres to support the yuan ranging from unusually strong signals to the market to administrative measures that raise the cost of shorting it.
“More volatility is almost certainly assured as forex markets refocus on US recession risks, which continue to build,” said ANZ senior economist Miles Workman, with US jobs data on Friday the next major data point on the horizon.
The Australian dollar wobbled around $0.65 ahead of the central bank meeting. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand meets on Wednesday and the kiwi held at $0.5715.
Treasuries rallied in sympathy with gilts overnight and the benchmark 10-year yield dropped 15bps. It was steady in Asia at 3.6387%, having briefly poked above 4% last week.
Other indicators of market stress abound. The CBOE Volatility Index remains elevated and above 30. Shares and bonds of Credit Suisse hit record lows on Monday as worry about the bank’s restructuring plans swept markets.
Oil held overnight gains on news of possible production cuts, and Brent futures were last up 43c to $89.29 a barrel.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
UK tax U-turn lifts Asian markets
Global market sentiment improved after the UK scrapped parts of a controversial tax cut plan
Sydney — Asian stocks bounced on Tuesday after Britain scrapped bits of a controversial tax cut plan, tentatively improving global market sentiment and rallying bonds and the pound.
In trade thinned by holidays in China and Hong Kong, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1%, led by a 2.5% gain in Australia.
Japan’s Nikkei rose 2.6%. Sterling drifted up to an almost two-week high of $1.1343, making for a bounce now of almost 10% from a record low hit last week after plans for unfunded tax cuts unleashed chaos on British assets.
“The about-face ... will not have a huge impact on the overall UK fiscal situation in our view,” said NatWest Markets head of economics and markets strategy John Briggs.
"[But] investors took it as a signal that the UK government could and is at least partially willing to walk back from its intentions that so disrupted markets over the past week.”
Investors also took heart from stability at the long end of the gilt market, even though emergency purchases from the Bank of England were only relatively modest.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.6%, after a 2.6% bounce for the index overnight.
British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng released a statement reversing planned tax cuts for top earners. It makes up only £2bn out of a planned £45bn of unfunded tax cuts that had sent the gilt market into a tailspin last week.
South Korea’s Kospi bounced 2.3%, lifting away from last week’s two-year low, despite North Korea firing a missile over Japan for the first time in five years.
Ahead on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia meets to set interest rates with markets leaning towards expecting a 50 basis point (bp) hike.
Sterling bounce
The recovery for sterling has settled some nerves in the currency market, though the persistent strength of the dollar still holds a lot of major currencies near milestone lows and has authorities throughout Asia on edge.
Japan’s yen, for example hit ¥145 to the dollar on Monday — a level that prompted official intervention last week — and was last at ¥144.71. The euro was at $0.9823, about three cents stronger than last week’s 20-year trough.
Chinese authorities have rolled out manoeuvres to support the yuan ranging from unusually strong signals to the market to administrative measures that raise the cost of shorting it.
“More volatility is almost certainly assured as forex markets refocus on US recession risks, which continue to build,” said ANZ senior economist Miles Workman, with US jobs data on Friday the next major data point on the horizon.
The Australian dollar wobbled around $0.65 ahead of the central bank meeting. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand meets on Wednesday and the kiwi held at $0.5715.
Treasuries rallied in sympathy with gilts overnight and the benchmark 10-year yield dropped 15bps. It was steady in Asia at 3.6387%, having briefly poked above 4% last week.
Other indicators of market stress abound. The CBOE Volatility Index remains elevated and above 30. Shares and bonds of Credit Suisse hit record lows on Monday as worry about the bank’s restructuring plans swept markets.
Oil held overnight gains on news of possible production cuts, and Brent futures were last up 43c to $89.29 a barrel.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.