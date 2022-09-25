×

Business

Newsmaker

‘Government is blocking a quick fix for the power crisis’

Business group plans court challenge over right to access private production

BL Premium
25 September 2022 - 09:19 Chris Barron

Piet le Roux, CEO of business chamber Sakeliga, says politics, ideology, vested interests and executive incapacity are blocking relatively quick and easy solutions to the existential crisis facing small businesses because of sustained stage 4 to 6 blackouts.

“A lot of this crisis can be solved by radically opening up the market for electricity generation and distribution, but it is still illegal for most entities to buy electricity from private producers...

