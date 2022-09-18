×

Opinion / Columnists

BADGER

MICHAEL AVERY: Sins of commission will be visited on the big players

Watchdog body eyes sweeping ‘remedies’ disconnected from the realities of the markets they will harm permanently

18 September 2022 - 16:01

If you, like me, have enjoyed the technology-driven convenience, thrill and innovation of searching for a rare collectors-edition Liverpool jumper from 1982, finding it online held in stock by a small business you’d never heard of then having that order fulfilled by a third-party platform and delivered within a few days to your front door, you’re likely to be the major loser if Ebrahim Patel’s super regulator, the Competition Commission, gets its way. 

The commission has published a provisional report after its inquiry into “online intermediation platforms”, which is truly remarkable for its complete lack of conventional economic analysis and leaps of logic. The commission ends up suggesting sweeping “remedies” with no connection to the realities of the markets they will harm permanently...

