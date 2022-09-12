Oil prices may rebound towards the end of 2022 as supply is expected to tighten further when a EU embargo on Russian oil takes effect in December
Policies are more conservative than those of the UK’s Thatcherite prime minister Liz Truss
Vaccination of these children will begin once the electronic vaccine data system used to track the national immunisation drive has been updated
Nominations for party’s new leaders open on Monday
CFO Charl de Villiers will take the helm of the R3.9bn company on January 1
Afrimat index rose 2.4% from the first quarter of the year amid a 4.1% increase in the value added to the economy
There is huge uncertainty as to how the economy will shape up now that the tectonic plates are shifting,” IMF’s Georgieva says
England take nine wickets in the final two sessions and then scored 97 for no loss
Iconic American brand plans four new battery-powered SUVs by 2025
It often seems that the Covid-19 pandemic has become only a bad memory, at least for those at the top of the economic pyramid. Broadly, as a group, managers and professionals lost almost no jobs during the recession. Now the malls are full, masks are off and meetings are increasingly in person.
As so often in SA, profound inequalities camouflage the crisis facing the majority of citizens, as underscored by Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies’ latest quarterly economic overview. Though highly qualified employees have suffered almost no job losses, employment among ordinary formal workers have shrunk by more than 500,000, or about 5%, since 2019...
NEVA MAKGETLA: Bureaucracy has shown itself to be slow and risk averse
In the past the presidency shaped a coherent response to global crises — but not this time
