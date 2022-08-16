×

Opinion / Columnists

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Oh, for a great intimidator to get things moving

Unlike Cyril Ramaphosa’s plodding style, an abrasive and bullying type can help revive the economy

BL Premium
16 August 2022 - 14:26 Jabulani Sikhakhane

SA needs a strong laxative, what Stanford University organisational behaviour professor Roderick Kramer referred to as a “great intimidator”. That’s because everything about this country is constipated — chronically so. It has been for years.

A great intimidator, an abrasive and bullying type, can help revive the economy, raising the growth rate. However, just as gentle, self-effacing types can be bad for an organisation in dire need of a shake-up, great intimidators have their ugly side. The trick is therefore to match the leadership of a great intimidator with the circumstances that demand their abrasiveness — the laxative that gets things moving again...

