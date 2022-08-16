JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Oh, for a great intimidator to get things moving

Dollar rebounds after data shows lower-than-expected inflation in the US, denting the Aussie, euro and yuan
The UK can’t get universal health care to work properly, despite being one of the most prosperous economies
Thoko Didiza’s decision is to halt cattle movement from one property to another for any reason for a period of 21 days, reviewable weekly
Provincial chair elect indicates he will support Ramaphosa’s re-election as ANC president
The Takeover Regulation Panel gave the mobile operator a dressing down last week for issuing a statement about a potential R40bn merger
Consumer finances crumble under the pressure of rising prices and interest rates, Unisa vulnerability report shows
Some in the industry believe a ban on the export of scrap will mean a more competitive steel industry, with lower prices passed on to consumers
Kenya has a history of election disputes with more than 1,200 people killed in widespread violence after the 2007 presidential vote
Veteran seamer believes he still has plenty to offer despite turning 40
Wind-cheating design packs 525kW and 753Nm from a twin-turbo V12 engine
SA needs a strong laxative, what Stanford University organisational behaviour professor Roderick Kramer referred to as a “great intimidator”. That’s because everything about this country is constipated — chronically so. It has been for years.
A great intimidator, an abrasive and bullying type, can help revive the economy, raising the growth rate. However, just as gentle, self-effacing types can be bad for an organisation in dire need of a shake-up, great intimidators have their ugly side. The trick is therefore to match the leadership of a great intimidator with the circumstances that demand their abrasiveness — the laxative that gets things moving again...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Oh, for a great intimidator to get things moving
Unlike Cyril Ramaphosa’s plodding style, an abrasive and bullying type can help revive the economy
SA needs a strong laxative, what Stanford University organisational behaviour professor Roderick Kramer referred to as a “great intimidator”. That’s because everything about this country is constipated — chronically so. It has been for years.
A great intimidator, an abrasive and bullying type, can help revive the economy, raising the growth rate. However, just as gentle, self-effacing types can be bad for an organisation in dire need of a shake-up, great intimidators have their ugly side. The trick is therefore to match the leadership of a great intimidator with the circumstances that demand their abrasiveness — the laxative that gets things moving again...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.