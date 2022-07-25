PETER BRUCE: Business is now gatvol of Ramaphosa’s empty talk of ‘compacts’

It may seem like a bold gamble for MTN, but the PIC and the government may benefit from the tie-up in the long term
Solving load-shedding is the only way Ramaphosa survives the political storms he faces between now, December and 2024
Bad service is not a result of Covid but of selfishness, says Milpark dean Cobus Oosthuizen
Germs are outsmarting medicine faster than SA’s overburdened facilities can keep up with. There are ways to cut resistance, but such plans need more money for them to work
As tourism recovers, the first manager of the Waterfront’s Victoria & Alfred Hotel believes his hotel company can double in size in the next five years
Contrary to reports on social media, President Cyril Ramaphosa was in no way embarrassed or humiliated when he arrived on Sunday night to speak at the ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal conference.
The conference had elected a clearly pro radical economic transformation (RET, read pro Jacob Zuma and pro Zweli Mkhize) leadership. It had tossed out Sihle Zikalala, the former provincial chair (and still provincial chair, though not for much longer, you have to think), despite his cringing and cowardly flip-flop to the RET crowd from the looting in the province last year...
