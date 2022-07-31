×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Massmart seeing green shoots from lifting its game, says upbeat COO

Turnaround measures introduced in 2019 gathering momentum, says Jonathan Molapo

BL Premium
31 July 2022 - 08:25

Switching to retail from energy and running what is essentially the “backbone” of a company while it is being turned around is not for the fainthearted.

But Jonathan Molapo, 53, Walmart-owned Massmart’s COO since January, is more than up to the task...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.