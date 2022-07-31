Government is lobbying the private sector to avail technical and project management skills as it mobilises the biggest multi-department cooperation effort since the Covid pandemic to implement ...
Earlier this year, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published its Sixth Assessment Report, also known as AR6. The Guardian newspaper called AR6 the Intergovernmental Panel ...
Teaching English as a foreign language (TEFL) is one way to take a mid-career break as it offers the opportunity to travel while earning, without having a gap on your CV.
Switching to retail from energy and running what is essentially the “backbone” of a company while it is being turned around is not for the fainthearted.
But Jonathan Molapo, 53, Walmart-owned Massmart’s COO since January, is more than up to the task...
Massmart seeing green shoots from lifting its game, says upbeat COO
Turnaround measures introduced in 2019 gathering momentum, says Jonathan Molapo
