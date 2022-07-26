×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: What Netflix strategies signal about the future of video-on-demand

CEO Reed Hastings has acknowledged the challenge created by a cluttered market

BL Premium
26 July 2022 - 19:03

After financial reporting in July, there’s been a flurry of announcements from Netflix on everything from subscriber numbers to strategy plays — all of which can be read as portents of what’s to come for the streaming “sector” and the problems it has yet to solve.

Netflix isn’t the first streaming platform, or even the original entertainment on-demand provider, but it certainly is synonymous with those categories and quickly became the dominant brand. Like Google, Netflix is as much a service as something that people do. “What did you get up to this weekend? Oh I netflixed for hours.” Not to be confused with the more amorous endeavour of “Netflix and chill”. If you don’t know the difference, I won’t tell you to “Bing it”, just as we don’t “Roku and relax”...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.