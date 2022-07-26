KATE THOMPSON DAVY: What Netflix strategies signal about the future of video-on-demand

Conditions remain choppy ahead of US tech company earnings and the Fed policy decision
CEO Reed Hastings has acknowledged the challenge created by a cluttered market
But NUM says the private sector is favoured and this will open the way to the privatisation of Eskom
Because of waning support, the ruling party has been forced to join coalition governments with smaller parties in a number of metros and municipalities
Sales grow 11.9%, sending the supermarket group’s shares up almost 6%
Michael Avery talks to Busisiwe Mavuso, Dr Miriam Altman and Clyde Mallinson
President Kais Saied hails constitutional referendum as foundation of new republic, despite 27.5% turnout
SA woman football star Linda Motlhalo says team benefited from players joining foreign clubs
Sun power helped the team to drive 93 laps at an average of 48 km/h with a maximum speed of 101 km/h.
After financial reporting in July, there’s been a flurry of announcements from Netflix on everything from subscriber numbers to strategy plays — all of which can be read as portents of what’s to come for the streaming “sector” and the problems it has yet to solve.
Netflix isn’t the first streaming platform, or even the original entertainment on-demand provider, but it certainly is synonymous with those categories and quickly became the dominant brand. Like Google, Netflix is as much a service as something that people do. “What did you get up to this weekend? Oh I netflixed for hours.” Not to be confused with the more amorous endeavour of “Netflix and chill”. If you don’t know the difference, I won’t tell you to “Bing it”, just as we don’t “Roku and relax”...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: What Netflix strategies signal about the future of video-on-demand
CEO Reed Hastings has acknowledged the challenge created by a cluttered market
After financial reporting in July, there’s been a flurry of announcements from Netflix on everything from subscriber numbers to strategy plays — all of which can be read as portents of what’s to come for the streaming “sector” and the problems it has yet to solve.
Netflix isn’t the first streaming platform, or even the original entertainment on-demand provider, but it certainly is synonymous with those categories and quickly became the dominant brand. Like Google, Netflix is as much a service as something that people do. “What did you get up to this weekend? Oh I netflixed for hours.” Not to be confused with the more amorous endeavour of “Netflix and chill”. If you don’t know the difference, I won’t tell you to “Bing it”, just as we don’t “Roku and relax”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.