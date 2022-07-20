Demand for bullion is restrained amid prospects of aggressive monetary policies and rising US bond yields
Authorities should adopt an open-minded approach given the dominance of MTN and Vodacom
Busa head Bonang Mohale welcomes recovery plan, but warns ‘the trick will always be execution’
Salaries have been paid up to end-May, but pay for work done in June is still outstanding, employees say
The bank expects headline earnings per share to rise as much as 28% in its half year to end-June
Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Logistics and supply chain management company says it has overcome flooding, unrest and load-shedding
US House speaker plans to visit the self-governed island during regional tour, says FT report
The defending champion attacked on the Port de Lers but the yellow jersey holder kept up to retain the lead
Denmark continues to dominate the dining awards, with Copenhagen’s Geranium at No. 1 and SA's Fyn making it's first appearance in the Top 50 list at No. 37
Last week saw the latest iteration of the international fine wine symposium known as Areni Global, hosted in SA by the Stellenbosch Wine Routes. It turned out to be a public relations coup for Stellenbosch while making a mockery of the Proudly SA wine bash held in Sandton the week before.
Of course, it’s an apples versus pears comparison: Areni Global needed its conference and workshops to be hosted in the winelands. Stellenbosch picked up some of the hospitality costs, leveraging relatively little spend for huge global gain. Compare this with Proudly SA throwing away taxpayers’ money in exactly the way it’s been wasted since the infamous arms deal of the 1990s...
MICHAEL FRIDJON: Appreciating the sophistication and quality of the Cape wine industry
Michael Fridjhon rounds up some of the choice wines showcased at the Areni Global international fine wine symposium
