×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

COLLECTIBLES

Rare toybox of motor memorabilia up for auction

More than 400 scale models are available as a complete collection or individually

18 July 2022 - 13:28 Motor News Reporter
A model car signed by one of SA's greatest ever racing legends, Sarel van der Merwe is part of the museum auction collection. Picture: SUPPLIED
A model car signed by one of SA's greatest ever racing legends, Sarel van der Merwe is part of the museum auction collection. Picture: SUPPLIED

Want to buy a collection of scale models to make a petrolhead’s mouth water?

A private estate motorsport museum in SA comprising a vast collection of racing memorabilia and hundreds of display-quality scale model racing and classic cars goes under the hammer at the end of this month.

High Street Auctions Cape Town director Stef Olivier says bidders can acquire this museum as a complete collection or as individual lots.

The museum is the legacy of Western Cape champion racer Keith Andrews.

According to his granddaughter Christina Andrianatos: “The museum originally started as a tribute to our grandfather, with his featured trophies and accolades preserving an important time in SA motorsport, but steadily grew with our dad’s love of cars and the motor industry.

“He wanted to contribute to motorsport history by displaying more racing memorabilia, and soon developed a passion for museum-quality, limited-edition items that other F1 racing and classic car enthusiasts would appreciate as much as he did.

“His eventual collection of more than 400 model cars that were gathered over decades from all over the world, were very much part of that preservation passion.”

The collection has over 400 scale models.. Picture: SUPPLIED
The collection has over 400 scale models.. Picture: SUPPLIED

Among the individual auction lot highlights will be:

A Lotus Formula 1 Type 78 model car from 1977, celebrating Mario Andretti. Only 500 were ever made.

A limited-edition print artwork of the 1955 Monaco Grand Prix; signed, #10 of 55.

A limited-edition 1968 Ferrari 350 Team Gunston model car. Only 100 were made.

A model car signed by one of SA’s greatest racing legends, Sarel van der Merwe.

A limited-edition print artwork of the 1966 Le Mans, #379 of 500.

Olivier says the auction will be conducted online only and feature more than 400 items.

To participate, download the High Street Auctions app free from Google Play or the App Store. The online auction will run from July 28-August 1. For viewing details contact (021) 569-0660.

Rare Ferrari fetches R2.79m at Joburg auction

Most popular wheels were SA-built classics such as a 1984 Alfa Romeo GTV6 3L and American muscle cars
Life
1 week ago

World’s most expensive car sells for a record R2.2bn

The rare 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Coupé is considered the ‘Mona Lisa’ of cars
Life
1 month ago

Porsche and Pixar to build a real-life Sally from ‘Cars’

Brought to life from the animated movie, the one-off car will be auctioned for charity
Life
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
For EV battery makers, it’s go small or go home
Life / Motoring
2.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Devlin Brown at the water cooler: I might be ...
Life
4.
Chery Tiggo 7 Pro impresses over 1,000km trip to ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Turbo engine puts a spring in the Kia Sonet’s step
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Hyundai Creta with distinctive face makes SA debut

Life / Motoring

Toyota’s large and luxurious Crown is coming to SA

Life / Motoring

Saudi wealth fund to become Aston Martin’s second-largest shareholder

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.