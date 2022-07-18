Rare toybox of motor memorabilia up for auction

The ECB is set to raise rates for the first time in more than a decade on Thursday, the same day the bloc will be hoping Russia resumes gas supplies
Want to buy a collection of scale models to make a petrolhead’s mouth water?
A private estate motorsport museum in SA comprising a vast collection of racing memorabilia and hundreds of display-quality scale model racing and classic cars goes under the hammer at the end of this month.
High Street Auctions Cape Town director Stef Olivier says bidders can acquire this museum as a complete collection or as individual lots.
The museum is the legacy of Western Cape champion racer Keith Andrews.
According to his granddaughter Christina Andrianatos: “The museum originally started as a tribute to our grandfather, with his featured trophies and accolades preserving an important time in SA motorsport, but steadily grew with our dad’s love of cars and the motor industry.
“He wanted to contribute to motorsport history by displaying more racing memorabilia, and soon developed a passion for museum-quality, limited-edition items that other F1 racing and classic car enthusiasts would appreciate as much as he did.
“His eventual collection of more than 400 model cars that were gathered over decades from all over the world, were very much part of that preservation passion.”
Among the individual auction lot highlights will be:
A Lotus Formula 1 Type 78 model car from 1977, celebrating Mario Andretti. Only 500 were ever made.
A limited-edition print artwork of the 1955 Monaco Grand Prix; signed, #10 of 55.
A limited-edition 1968 Ferrari 350 Team Gunston model car. Only 100 were made.
A model car signed by one of SA’s greatest racing legends, Sarel van der Merwe.
A limited-edition print artwork of the 1966 Le Mans, #379 of 500.
Olivier says the auction will be conducted online only and feature more than 400 items.
To participate, download the High Street Auctions app free from Google Play or the App Store. The online auction will run from July 28-August 1. For viewing details contact (021) 569-0660.
