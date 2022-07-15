Investors are increasingly considering the prospect of a 100 basis-point rate hike by the Federal Reserve in two weeks
The scope and scale of Cape Town Opera’s activities cannot fail to impress
Business Day TV speaks to VALR CEO Farzam Ehsani
Manner and timing of the report of the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm, which occurred in 2020, ‘has all the hallmarks of pursuing counter-revolutionary and divisive ...
Business Day TV talks to BlackRock's fixed income strategist Scott Thiel
Business Unity SA warns prolonged blackouts could result in ratings downgrades and a deeper decline in consumer and investor confidence
Excess wine due to liquor sales bans during lockdowns can now go on the market
Rajapaksa, who was ousted by unrest amid an economic meltdown, flies to Singapore from Maldives
Vingegaard retains yellow while Thomas sits in third place overall
A selection of films tells the remarkable story of the greatest rock band in the world
The Card Counter — Showmax
This is one of 2021’s standout films, this time from director Paul Schrader. Oscar Isaac plays an enigmatic and troubled Iraq war veteran turned professional gambler who spends his days in the shadows of casinos quietly building his stacks and trying to mind his own business. When a ghost from his past appears, his carefully built anonymity and solitude are threatened and he is forced to make a decision that may bring it all toppling down...
Five things to watch this weekend
A war veteran turned gambler, a spooky medieval adventure and the DB Cooper mystery — what to stream
