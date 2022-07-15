×

Life / Arts & Entertainment

Five things to watch this weekend

A war veteran turned gambler, a spooky medieval adventure and the DB Cooper mystery — what to stream

BL Premium
15 July 2022 - 05:00 Tymon Smith

The Card Counter — Showmax

This is one of 2021’s standout films, this time from director Paul Schrader. Oscar Isaac plays an enigmatic and troubled Iraq war veteran turned professional gambler who spends his days in the shadows of casinos quietly building his stacks and trying to mind his own business. When a ghost from his past appears, his carefully built anonymity and solitude are threatened and he is forced to make a decision that may bring it all toppling down...

BL Premium

