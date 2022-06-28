JOHAN STEYN: Machine learning, automation and common sense
Executives should realise that technology is not the answer to all problems
28 June 2022 - 16:02
In an era of rapidly increasing competition, business leaders are looking to technology to streamline their operations to deliver products and services faster while lowering costs. Modern technologies such as robotic process automation (RPA) are playing a great part in these initiatives.
These plans are often led by the technology department, with little business acumen, understanding or impact. Executives are asking whether their investments in the automation teams and technology platforms are truly affecting the bottom line. ..
