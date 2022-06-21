Opinion / Columnists JOHAN STEYN: SA lags several African countries on AI policy None of the recommendations in a report on the fourth industrial revolution has been implemented by the government B L Premium

In October 2020, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, the former communications & digital technologies minister gazetted the “Report of the Presidential Commission on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR)”. Setting out the government’s response and strategy to the new era of smart technologies, it emphasised that the priority is urgency and accountability.

The report says, “The 4IR is not in the future, it is the present. It is therefore imperative that the country reorganises itself to ensure citizens are positioned to benefit from the opportunities it presents. To achieve this, there must be clear accountability for implementing the recommendations within a time frame that can be monitored by all stakeholders in society.”..