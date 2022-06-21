JOHAN STEYN: SA lags several African countries on AI policy
None of the recommendations in a report on the fourth industrial revolution has been implemented by the government
21 June 2022 - 16:54
In October 2020, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, the former communications & digital technologies minister gazetted the “Report of the Presidential Commission on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR)”. Setting out the government’s response and strategy to the new era of smart technologies, it emphasised that the priority is urgency and accountability.
The report says, “The 4IR is not in the future, it is the present. It is therefore imperative that the country reorganises itself to ensure citizens are positioned to benefit from the opportunities it presents. To achieve this, there must be clear accountability for implementing the recommendations within a time frame that can be monitored by all stakeholders in society.”..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now