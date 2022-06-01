Opinion / Columnists STEVEN KUO: Expansion of Brics will add to its heft The bloc’s exclusivity benefits SA, but the addition of new members will bring more resources B L Premium

The “realist” school of international relations thinks the international system is like a jungle where there are neither laws nor a superior authority to enforce it. In this anarchic international system each state is motivated by self-interest.

Given this reality, every state pays lip service to morality and justice but is motivated only by self-preservation. To survive, states must either themselves grow to be more powerful or form alliances with each other so there is strength in numbers against a common threat...