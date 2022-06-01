×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

STEVEN KUO: Expansion of Brics will add to its heft

The bloc’s exclusivity benefits SA, but the addition of new members will bring more resources

BL Premium
01 June 2022 - 14:04

The “realist” school of international relations thinks the international system is like a jungle where there are neither laws nor a superior authority to enforce it. In this anarchic international system each state is motivated by self-interest.

Given this reality, every state pays lip service to morality and justice but is motivated only by self-preservation. To survive, states must either themselves grow to be more powerful or form alliances with each other so there is strength in numbers against a common threat...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now