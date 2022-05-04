Opinion / Columnists STEVEN KUO: SA can’t remain an anti-West Brics lackey The fight for a fairer global order needs to be executed with consideration for our interests B L Premium

The global order has changed significantly since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Germany and Japan, two great powers of Europe and Asia, which have always prioritised trade and commerce and have a track record of following conservative foreign policies over decades, have made radical foreign and security policy changes that were unimaginable before the invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared before the Japanese parliament via video link in March, where he expressed grave concerns about a nuclear war, a subject that resonates in Japan for obvious reasons. He received a standing ovation...