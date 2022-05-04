STEVEN KUO: SA can’t remain an anti-West Brics lackey
The fight for a fairer global order needs to be executed with consideration for our interests
04 May 2022 - 14:04
The global order has changed significantly since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Germany and Japan, two great powers of Europe and Asia, which have always prioritised trade and commerce and have a track record of following conservative foreign policies over decades, have made radical foreign and security policy changes that were unimaginable before the invasion.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared before the Japanese parliament via video link in March, where he expressed grave concerns about a nuclear war, a subject that resonates in Japan for obvious reasons. He received a standing ovation...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now