KHAYA SITHOLE: The media need protection from Facebook-Google cannibalisation

In February 2021, an important battle took place in Australia’s cyber universe. On February 18 the country’s 18-million Facebook users woke up to an empty feed, defined in this case as a Facebook profile that had no advertising or news items visible to users.

This blackout formed part of the battle between Australian legislators, the media and technology giants Facebook and Google. The heart of the dispute was the case made by traditional media that Facebook and Google were using the content of media houses without adequately compensating them...