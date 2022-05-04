×

GUGU LOURIE: Have black corporate leaders become a transformation barrier?

04 May 2022 - 18:06 GUGU LOURIE

My friend *Tebatso Mooki studied actuarial science at Wits University and has been changing jobs like they are going out of fashion. He has worked for a number of esteemed companies.

Mooki is a firm believer in the value of education as the best route to advancement. He has amassed several qualifications, including an MBA, to bolster close to 20 years of corporate expertise...

