Opinion / Columnists GUGU LOURIE: Have black corporate leaders become a transformation barrier? B L Premium

My friend *Tebatso Mooki studied actuarial science at Wits University and has been changing jobs like they are going out of fashion. He has worked for a number of esteemed companies.

Mooki is a firm believer in the value of education as the best route to advancement. He has amassed several qualifications, including an MBA, to bolster close to 20 years of corporate expertise...