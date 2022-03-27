Blinken says no regime change policy for Russia after Biden remarks

Republicans flatly said Biden’s remarks amounted to an unfortunate blunder.

Senator James Risch, the top Republican on the US Senate foreign relations committee, called Biden’s remarks a “horrendous gaffe” and said he wished the president would have stayed on script.

“Most people who don’t deal in the lane of foreign relations don’t realise those nine words that he uttered would cause the kind of eruption that they did,” he told CNN. “It’s going to cause a huge problem.”

Senator Rob Portman, who is also on the committee, lamented the public misstep in wartime.

“It plays into the hands of the Russian propagandists and plays into the hands of Vladimir Putin. So it was a mistake,” Portman told NBC.

The US has sought to strike a balance during the conflict in Ukraine to avoid a direct military confrontation with Russia, speeding weapons deliveries to Kyiv to help its military fight but ruling out sending troops into the country or imposing a no-fly zone.

That support has bolstered fiercer-than-expected Ukrainian resistance, and Russia has failed to seize any major Ukrainian city after more than four weeks of fighting.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the West to give Ukraine tanks, planes and missiles to help fend off Russian forces.

Ukraine’s military intelligence chief said Russia now hopes to split Ukraine into two, as happened with North and South Korea, vowing “total” guerrilla warfare to prevent a carve-up of the country.

Ukraine ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, did not call for regime change in interviews on Sunday news programmes in the US, but did caution that it was hard to imagine Putin staying in power in a civilised world.

“It’s clear to us that Russia is a terrorist state led by a war criminal.... And everyone should be brought to justice,” Markarova said.

“So I think it will be difficult to run a state from The Hague.”

Senator Cory Booker, one of Biden’s fellow Democrats and a member of the Senate judiciary committee, said that though regime change was not the US policy, he didn’t see Ukraine’s war ending well for Putin.

“I don’t see a real victory for him. His country is suffering extraordinarily. He is depleting critical resources from his own nation for this awful war. So I just don’t see how this ends well for him,” Booker said.

The conflict has killed thousands of people, sent nearly 3.8-million abroad and driven more than half of Ukraine’s children from their homes, according to the UN.

Moscow says the goals for what Putin calls a “special military operation” include demilitarising and “denazifying” its neighbour. In his speech, Biden said the term was a cynical ploy by Putin as Zelensky is Jewish and former family members had been killed in the holocaust.

Reuters