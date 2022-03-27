Russia high-wire act to avoid default leaves bondholders on edge
27 March 2022 - 06:56
Some payments arrived on time. Others hit several days late. And an increasing number are getting stuck in a web of financial intermediaries that are struggling to comply with international sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his allies.
A month since its invasion of Ukraine, investors are starting to realise just how narrow the path is for Russia — and some of its biggest corporations — to avoid default...
