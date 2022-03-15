Opinion / Columnists ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Putin, war and change in the global political economy Periods of relative stability are threatened by pretenders that ‘disturb’ this equilibrium B L Premium

Analysts and commentators, scholars and thinkers have put forward a range of ideas about Russia’s war against the Ukrainian people. We have looked for causes and correlations, and speculated about Vladimir Putin’s objectives for invading Ukraine.

Since war tends to take on a life of its own, many of us have had to revise or reconsider our conclusions. Putin’s panic about Nato’s eastward expansion; Russia’s fear of irrelevance, and the Kremlin’s attempt to re-establish Russia as a global power, have all been dissected, disambiguated and deconstructed over and again...