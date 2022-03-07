Opinion / Columnists WANDILE SIHLOBO: What does the Russia-Ukraine war mean for food prices? Global grains and vegetable oil prices will rise, while the fertiliser cost has already rocketed B L Premium

Observers of global grain markets will be familiar with the “Great Grain Robbery” of 1972. This was not a robbery in the traditional sense. Rather, it was a period when the US sold large volumes of grains to the former Soviet Union at subsidised prices, not realising there would soon be a poor grain harvest across several major grain-producing countries.

In addition, there was a rise in demand for grains from the global livestock industry, as well as US farm policies at the time that discouraged the expansion of soya bean production, a key input for the livestock industry (in the place of maize)...