CHRIS THURMAN: Exploring human-equine connections in art
Avontuur Wine Estate's exhibition Art & Equus presents works that conform to and resist the familiar artistic treatment of horses

Last weekend I took my children to Avontuur Wine Estate, between Stellenbosch and Somerset West at the foot of the Helderberg. It’s as picturesque as you’d expect: white-fenced horse paddocks spread out between vineyards, with Table Mountain and False Bay in the background.

We decided to see the horses up close. My daughter obligingly climbed onto a fence to pose for a photo. It was at this point that I saw the thin electric cables running alongside the wooden poles — and as I rushed to pull her off we both got an almighty shock. Within a minute we were laughing about it, but the episode offered a salutary warning: don’t get so distracted by sublime vistas that you miss the signs telling you not to touch the fence! ..