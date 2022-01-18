Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Meta’s mega monopoly on our data under the microscope B L Premium

Last week a rather bold and ambitious class-action lawsuit was lodged with the UK’s Competition Appeal Tribunal. Competition law expert Liza Lovdahl Gormsen is suing Meta (the not-so-new name of Facebook and WhatsApp’s parent company) for breach of competition law.

Gormsen is the director of the Competition Law Forum and a senior research fellow at the British Institute of International & Comparative Law. She’s been vocal on the matter for a while, presenting to UK parliamentarians on Facebook’s market dominance and authoring academic research on the topic...