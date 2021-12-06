Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Tech giants expect higher advertising growth in 2022

Alphabet, Meta and Amazon account for more than half of all advertising spending outside China, says GroupM

06 December 2021 - 18:49 Sheila Dang

The global advertising industry will notch higher growth this year than previously expected as brands are relying more heavily on search engine and social media companies such as Alphabet’s Google and Meta Platforms to reach customers during the pandemic, according to two ad industry forecasts released on Monday.

Despite a year marked by worldwide supply chain disruptions that delayed products from reaching shelves and a user privacy clampdown by Apple that many feared would disrupt mobile advertising, brands have continued to advertise online as in-store shopping has been slow to return due to the ongoing pandemic, said Jonathan Barnard, director of global intelligence at advertising firm Zenith, which published an ad expenditure forecast on Monday.

New businesses formed during the pandemic needed to advertise to find customers, while others likely maintained ad spending to stay in front of consumers’ minds, said Brian Wieser, global president of business intelligence at ad agency GroupM.

GroupM forecasts global ad spending to grow 22.5% in 2021 from the previous year, while Zenith estimated growth of 15.6% — both estimates were revised up from previous expectations.

Global ad spending is expected to increase by about 9% in 2022, according to the reports.

The growth has been a boon for Alphabet, Meta and Amazon.com major sellers of digital ads and which now account for more than half of all advertising spending outside China, an increase from closer to 40% in 2019, GroupM said.

It also comes as Alphabet and Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, both face antitrust investigations in the US and Europe.

The need for marketers to directly reach consumers has also led to the success of retailers like Walmart, Target and Kroger to rapidly grow their own ad sales businesses, allowing brands to use their shopper data to target more customers. This form of advertising grew 47% in 2021 to total $77bn and is expected to grow to $143bn by 2024, according to Zenith.

Retail media networks have been established in China for the more than a decade, but its rise in other markets has been remarkable, Barnard said.

“In the last five years, it has grown explosively out of nowhere outside China,” he said.

Reuters

Is the agency model out of date?

Many changes are in the air after a tough year, and some ask whether it’s time for traditional processes to be revisited
News & Insights
1 week ago

PODCAST | Has digital media killed the radio star?

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Vukile Zondi, MD of GH Media Group.
Companies
1 month ago

Facebook should stop pretending it has such high standards

Its core business may be closer to selling junk food than it cares to admit
Life
1 month ago

Amazon grabs advertisers from Facebook after Apple privacy shift

Brands are turning to the online marketplace as social media advertising becomes less effective
Companies
3 months ago
Picture: 123RF/RA2 STUDIO
Picture: 123RF/RA2 STUDIO
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Tongaat Hulett warns of loss due to unrest and ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Sanlam inks R200m deal for Alexander Forbes ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Old Mutual offer for Joffe’s Long4Life could ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Ethos to sell Neopak to 100% black-owned ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Vodacom doubles down on connected vehicles
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Founder-led firms are winners. Except Twitter

News

Meta ordered to sell Giphy by UK regulator

News

LEBO MADIBA: Meta threatens to further entrench the digital divide

Opinion

Google loses challenge against EU’s €2.42bn fine

Companies

Alphabet reaches $2-trillion market value on Monday

News

Amazon is probably best placed among competitors in terms of online ads

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.