Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Facebook under siege again: privacy, profit and question of responsibility Facebook, now called Meta, has perfected the art of selling and exploiting your data B L Premium

A few years ago it was common to see posts on Facebook along the lines of “Facebook owns all your photos on the platform, copy and paste this text to take back control”.

Sometimes these posts would arrive bearing the textual equivalent of an empty briefcase, spiced up with legalese like: “I hereby declare that my copyright is attached to my personal information, pictures, and posts, both past and future….”..