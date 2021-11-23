Opinion / Columnists MNINAWA NTLOKO: Pitso taking over at Man United? Well, not just yet Football fans fly into a frenzy on social media about conjured up possibility B L Premium

A popular social media user who manipulates photographs to have fun decided to use Pitso Mosimane as his subject this week.

Let me tell you, the man has mad skills and gets a kick out of seeing the reaction when he posts the original and the altered images side by side on social media. ..