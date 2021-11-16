Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Painting the continent red: Vodacom is betting big on fintech Having acquired Vodafone Egypt the group is rapidly moving among the unbanked and targets 73-million customers by 2024 B L Premium

Within the past week Vodacom Group has issued a series of announcements about results, deals and acquisitions that, viewed collectively, allow us insight into the mobile giant’s thinking about its own future, and that of the continent.

The biggest story from last week was arguably the deal with Remgro-backed CIVH to join forces in a new fibre infrastructure company pieced together from their various assets. This somewhat — but obviously not entirely — overshadowed the mobile firm’s other big announcement (made on the same day) about taking up a majority stake (55%) in Vodafone Egypt, pending regulatory and shareholder approval...