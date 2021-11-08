JONATHAN COOK: The government can lead a thriving small business sector
Lack of responsible and honest leadership leads to deep disillusionment and the loss of thousands of current or potential entrepreneurs
08 November 2021 - 15:42
Business and government sometimes seem to live on different planets with different vocabularies, aims and values. And when it comes to small business and entrepreneurship, many people assume less government is better.
Yet several countries enjoy constructive partnerships between government and business. Singapore is often cited as an example, as is Japanese growth after World War 2. The Rwandan government is currently trying to guide business into growth. Although planned economies are notorious for their inefficiencies, communist China has facilitated spectacular business growth...
