JONATHAN COOK: The government can lead a thriving small business sector

Business and government sometimes seem to live on different planets with different vocabularies, aims and values. And when it comes to small business and entrepreneurship, many people assume less government is better.

Yet several countries enjoy constructive partnerships between government and business. Singapore is often cited as an example, as is Japanese growth after World War 2. The Rwandan government is currently trying to guide business into growth. Although planned economies are notorious for their inefficiencies, communist China has facilitated spectacular business growth...