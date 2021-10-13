MARK BARNES: Tax-funded infrastructure would make SA eminently investable
13 October 2021 - 16:56
The focal points, on how to tackle SA’s economic woes (in particular the poverty, unemployment and inequality toxic threesome that seems here to stay) — the dinner conversation topics — keep changing like the seasons. However, there has been no resolution or fundamental change, let alone progress.
It’s been about small, medium-size and micro enterprises (SMMEs), prescribed assets, social support and retirement funding structures … lots of ideas, lots of PowerPoint presentations, little measurable implementation, no capital inflows. “There is no money!” is the tired refrain. There’s always money...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now