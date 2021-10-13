Opinion / Columnists MARK BARNES: Tax-funded infrastructure would make SA eminently investable B L Premium

The focal points, on how to tackle SA’s economic woes (in particular the poverty, unemployment and inequality toxic threesome that seems here to stay) — the dinner conversation topics — keep changing like the seasons. However, there has been no resolution or fundamental change, let alone progress.

It’s been about small, medium-size and micro enterprises (SMMEs), prescribed assets, social support and retirement funding structures … lots of ideas, lots of PowerPoint presentations, little measurable implementation, no capital inflows. “There is no money!” is the tired refrain. There’s always money...