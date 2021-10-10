Opinion ISAAH MHLANGA: Fashionable road will lead to ruin in near future SA's exports are largely raw materials and are weakly integrated into global and regional value chains B L Premium

Colin Coleman has nailed his colours to the mast of expanded social security in his opinion piece, "SA doesn't have a debt problem. It has a growth problem - and a solution" (October 3).

He chose to play to the populist gallery in place of sound economic analysis. Business leaders have a responsibility to enlighten rather than go with every fashionable wind, especially in the face of the severe economic strain the country is going through...