MNINAWA NTLOKO: Gutsy Bafana’s exploits offset Tsomo taxi rank disgrace
Youngsters who are willing to die with their boots on in defence of the country have restored pride in the jersey
12 October 2021 - 18:33
A video of a recently built taxi rank in Tsomo, Eastern Cape, was shared by my cousin on the family WhatsApp group a few days ago, and the images are disturbing.
My cousin admitted that he had painted the town red at the local tavern the previous night and it shows, because the video is rather shaky, and there are times when he seemed to be shooting his surroundings in slow motion...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now