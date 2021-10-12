Opinion / Columnists MNINAWA NTLOKO: Gutsy Bafana’s exploits offset Tsomo taxi rank disgrace Youngsters who are willing to die with their boots on in defence of the country have restored pride in the jersey B L Premium

A video of a recently built taxi rank in Tsomo, Eastern Cape, was shared by my cousin on the family WhatsApp group a few days ago, and the images are disturbing.

My cousin admitted that he had painted the town red at the local tavern the previous night and it shows, because the video is rather shaky, and there are times when he seemed to be shooting his surroundings in slow motion...