Opinion / Columnists TEBOHO TSOTETSI: Does the rotation to value investment have legs? Value may continue to enjoy its time in the sun as the economy recovers from the virus-induced recession, but growth is the long-term bet B L Premium

Over the past year, we have seen value investment outperform sharply after a long period of underperformance. Some think that value’s long-awaited time under the sun has finally arrived, but will this rotation have legs, or will it fizzle out like a few others we’ve seen in recent years?

The long-held view that value companies outperform growth companies over the longer term has been dispelled in recent years, with growth companies delivering a strong performance since the global financial crisis, while value has struggled. Some researchers believe this to be the deepest and longest underperformance recorded by value...