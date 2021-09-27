Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: At least the ANC is getting to the church on time to buy votes Highly geared with debt the party is ready to pull a fast one in the fast lane B L Premium

At the weekend SA’s big news outlets revealed the surprising information that campaigning for November’s election has “moved into the fast lane” and “hit high gear”.

It’s not a bad metaphor, I suppose, given the similarities between driving and voting in SA, both grim necessities that force one to come into contact with solipsistic maniacs who don’t believe the law applies to them...