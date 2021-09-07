Opinion / Columnists IAN BREMMER: Brazil in for a rough year as Bolsonaro tests limits of democracy

“I have three alternatives for my future: being arrested, killed or victory.” Even for a man who loves tough talk, that’s an unusually incendiary recent comment from Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro. Should we take his words at face value? Is Brazil’s democracy at risk?

In 2022, Brazil will stage the world’s most troubled election. Bolsonaro will face a formidable challenge from former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who was released from prison and a corruption conviction in November 2019...