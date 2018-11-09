‘Trump of the tropics’ unlikely to tinker with Brazil-Africa trade ties

It is difficult to pin Bolsonaro down. For his supporters, he is the one who will end corruption and bring back law and order in Brazil. For his opponents he is a dictator in waiting, a misogynist, racist and homophobe, among other unflattering epithets.

So, why did he win? Brazilian society was fed up after years of corruption, which plunged the country into its worst recession in decades, and of violent crime. And they blamed the Workers Party, which governed Brazil from 2003 until the controversial impeachment of former president Dilma Rousseff in 2016.

Bolsonaro’s election promise that police would be allowed to shoot criminals, citizens would be allowed to bear arms and corrupt politicians would be locked up were music to the ears of Brazilians tired of having their future stolen by crooked politicians and violent criminals.

In a way, his election was about getting rid of the perceived cause of this misery, the Workers Party, once and for all. On the other hand, Bolsonaro's racist and generally horrifying statements towards minorities, women and the LGBTQ+ community, and open admiration for Brazil’s brutal dictatorship of the past and support for extrajudicial killings and torture — and his promise to allow further deforestation of the Amazon — have raised concerns about the future of the rule of law and democracy in Brazil.

Ironically, notwithstanding what he said about them, Bolsonaro enjoys considerable support among women, black people and the LGBTQ+ community.

During a campaign speechhe said, probably in jest, that he was going to shoot all supporters of the Workers Party and send them to Venezuela “because they think it is so good there” (a reference to a scaremongering myth that the Workers Party wanted to transform Brazil into a socialist state based on the Venezuelan model).

This raises the prospect that his anticorruption drive is just a guise to get rid of the Workers Party and its legacy. After all, he did say at a São Paulo gathering that once he was elected his opponents must either flee the country or go to prison. However, his appointment of stalwart anticorruption judge Sergio Moro (who jailed former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on corruption charges) as minister of justice raises hope Brazil’s endemic corruption could finally come to end.

There is no denying that discontent with the left-wing Workers Party bears a huge responsibility for this swing to the right in Brazil, although they were hardly the only ones complicit in the billion-dollar corruption schemes that led to prison sentences for many of Brazil’s most prominent politicians and business people. The party justifiably complains that it has been singled out while others weren’t even prosecuted, although that doesn’t affect the validity of the action taken against those who were.

The Workers Party foolishly clung to Lula (who, despite being in prison, was actually leading the opinion polls) as its presidential candidate after his conviction. Only a few weeks before the elections, when party members realised Lula wouldn’t be allowed to stand for president, did they relent and put his running mate, Fernando Haddad, in his place.

By then it was too late, and they paid a heavy price for their intransigence. Lulu should have been dumped immediately after his conviction rather than defended with excuses such as that he was convicted without evidence, or that he is a political prisoner, to try and keep him as a candidate. The party clearly misread the mood of the electorate and paid dearly for that.

So, what does a Bolsonaro presidency mean for Africa?

During the Workers Party years Brazil grew close to Africa. Many of Brazil’s biggest companies now have offices in SA in a wide range of industries. Their investments in the rest of Africa are also significant, especially in Angola and Mozambique but also countries as diverse as Ghana and Egypt.