KATE THOMPSON DAVY: One to rule them all: the dawn of the super app
Tencent’s WeChat is a good example of an app that offers multiple functions
17 August 2021 - 18:21
In 2009 Apple ran a commercial for the iPhone 3G using the slogan “there’s an app for that”, and with that it ushered in a sort of cultural moment — and a phrase that would define the early smartphone era.
The phrase predates the ad, naturally, but soon the stereotype of “tech bros” answering “there’s an app for that” to anything was a well-established trope. Verizon ran an ad with the tagline “there’s a map for that”, and even Sesame Street had a song extolling the many functions of the “iPogo”. Don’t YouTube this unless you want to find yourself involuntarily singing: “If you want to comb your cat, there’s an app for that” for the next 48 hours...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now