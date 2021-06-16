Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Gratis vs libre is a moot point in the face of poverty and the digital divide BL PREMIUM

There has been a lot written about how the Covid-19 pandemic gave digital adoption and transformation a considerable boost. And it’s totally true.

Companies and institutions around the world had to scramble to connect their staff, and close gaps with clients and customers, so that business could carry on during lockdowns. Schools that had been fighting e-learning had no choice but to embrace online classes. Corner shops that had resisted e-commerce pivoted to survive. Suddenly click-and-collect went mainstream, and — thank all the middle-class gods — Woolies finally pulled the trigger on their same day delivery app and service. Those who were ahead on their “digital transformation journey” before Covid struck were suddenly seeing the dividends of early investment into connectivity and cloud...