Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON DAVY: A dirty dozen peddle most anti-vax conspiracies via social media Report finds that just 12 internet influencers are behind almost two-thirds of vaccine disinformation BL PREMIUM

Covid-19 is real and vaccines work, but you might not know just how definitive and one-sided the research on this is because you are a victim of a global, co-ordinated disinformation campaign.

What is darkly funny about this is that it is almost a direct correlation of the formulation of most conspiracy theories: the idea that you are being deliberately kept in the dark by a small group of shady and powerful figures...