STREET DOGS: Zebras will lead you astray

“When you hear hoof beats, think of horses, not zebras.” — Dr Theodore Woodward

“I believe there are two ways to invest,” says the founder of Live Out Loud Loral Langemeier, “Horses and zebras. Horses are obvious. Zebras are obscure. To my amazement, many investors choose to invest in zebras. Not me. I am in favour of horses.”..