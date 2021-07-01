JONNY STEINBERG: Ramaphosa shows courage where Mbeki lost the plot
Former president lauds late Kenneth Kaunda with story on ANC drugs suspect being tipped off on police swoop
01 July 2021 - 15:13
President Cyril Ramaphosa is constantly compared with Thabo Mbeki, for the most part unfavourably. Where Mbeki governed decisively, it is argued, Ramaphosa dithers. Where Mbeki took on ANC factions, Ramaphosa rolls over.
The two men have not been much compared, though, with regard to their views on the rule of law. The distinctions between them here are subtle rather than glaring, but they are also profound...
