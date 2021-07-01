Opinion / Columnists JONNY STEINBERG: Ramaphosa shows courage where Mbeki lost the plot Former president lauds late Kenneth Kaunda with story on ANC drugs suspect being tipped off on police swoop BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa is constantly compared with Thabo Mbeki, for the most part unfavourably. Where Mbeki governed decisively, it is argued, Ramaphosa dithers. Where Mbeki took on ANC factions, Ramaphosa rolls over.

The two men have not been much compared, though, with regard to their views on the rule of law. The distinctions between them here are subtle rather than glaring, but they are also profound...