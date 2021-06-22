GRAY MAGUIRE: Badly run municipalities will be left out of energy shift
Only local governments with clean audits will benefit from the change in policy on embedded electricity generation
22 June 2021 - 17:36
As the build-up to the Conference of the Parties (COP26) climate change negotiations gets into full stride, the focus on securing climate mitigation and adaptation investment in developing economies has shifted into a new gear.
Last week the Group of Seven (G7) countries and their multilateral partners announced an $80bn commitment to invest in sustainable private sector initiatives across Africa, while the Climate Investment Funds has secured $2bn this year alone to assist with fossil fuel divestment in India and SA specifically...
