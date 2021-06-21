Companies / Energy Renergen to consider opportunities after helium discovery at Evander field This is the latest discovery by the group after its wildcat well in Virginia in the Free State found one of the richest helium concentrations globally BL PREMIUM

Dual-listed resource explorer Renergen has discovered helium at its Evander field in Mpumalanga, where it holds natural exploration rights. This is the latest discovery by the group after its wildcat well, called P007 in Virginia in the Free State, found a powerful gas resource.

The well was drilled to inform the group about possible resources for phase two of its Virginia Gas Project in the Free State, SA’s only onshore petroleum development and which contains one of the richest helium concentrations recorded globally...