Renergen to consider opportunities after helium discovery at Evander field
This is the latest discovery by the group after its wildcat well in Virginia in the Free State found one of the richest helium concentrations globally
21 June 2021 - 19:11
Dual-listed resource explorer Renergen has discovered helium at its Evander field in Mpumalanga, where it holds natural exploration rights. This is the latest discovery by the group after its wildcat well, called P007 in Virginia in the Free State, found a powerful gas resource.
The well was drilled to inform the group about possible resources for phase two of its Virginia Gas Project in the Free State, SA’s only onshore petroleum development and which contains one of the richest helium concentrations recorded globally...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now