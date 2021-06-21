National

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Green hydrogen shows potential if projects can get permits in a row

Michael Avery talks to a panel about some of the challenges in getting green hydrogen projects off the ground

21 June 2021 - 15:07 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PETOVARGA
Picture: 123RF/PETOVARGA

As the world moves along the path to a zero-carbon future, several countries are developing green hydrogen road maps to support decarbonisation of their economies by 2030, with many major corporates committing to carbon neutrality by 2030 or 2040.

Synthetic fuels and chemicals company Sasol said it is in a position to be able to produce green hydrogen within the next 24 months. Green hydrogen requires cheap renewables and SA has an abundance of wind and solar resources. This makes green hydrogen an attractive option to transform the SA economy. However, there are some technological, legal and regulatory permitting challenges to practically implementing projects on the ground.

Michael Avery spoke to Stuart Heather-Clark, the power sector lead for SLR Africa, Mark van Antwerp, VP of generation sales at Siemens Energy and Gill Niven, partner within the projects team at Webber Wentzel specialising in environmental law within the energy, mining, oil & gas and industrial sectors, about some of the challenges in getting green hydrogen projects off the ground.

BMW to launch hydrogen-powered X5s next year

Prototypes being tested on European roads emit only water vapour
